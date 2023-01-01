Beer bottle, vintage alcoholic beverage illustration by Walker Lith. & Pub. Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 11494548 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1400 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 21.74 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1400 x 2100 px | 300 dpi