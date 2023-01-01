https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494855Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoodpecker bird, vintage animal illustration by Wilhelm von Wright psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 11494855View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1066 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 11.85 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1066 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woodpecker bird, vintage animal illustration by Wilhelm von Wright psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More