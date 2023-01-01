https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495074Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGoyo Hashiguchi's Woman after bath, vintage Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11495074View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3812 x 3812 px | 300 dpi | 110.37 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3812 x 3812 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Goyo Hashiguchi's Woman after bath, vintage Japanese illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More