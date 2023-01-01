https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Toy Spaniel dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11495099View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 2240 x 1600 pxCompatible with :PNG Toy Spaniel dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Goodwin & Company, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More