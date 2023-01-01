rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495443
PNG Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Akron, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Akron, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Premium
ID : 
11495443

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Victorian woman, vintage illustration by Akron, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More