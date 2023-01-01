Porcelain candelabra, vintage object illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11495622 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2362 x 3544 px | 300 dpi | 66.44 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2362 x 3544 px | 300 dpi