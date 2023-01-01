rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495812
Finsbury Square border psd, vintage building illustration by George Sidney Shepherd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Finsbury Square border psd, vintage building illustration by George Sidney Shepherd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Premium
ID : 
11495812

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Finsbury Square border psd, vintage building illustration by George Sidney Shepherd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More