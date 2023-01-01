PNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 11495820 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1001 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 1334 x 2000 px