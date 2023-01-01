rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495820
PNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
11495820

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More