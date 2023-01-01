https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11495821View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1472 x 2060 px | 300 dpi | 23.56 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1472 x 2060 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration by Keisei Eisen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More