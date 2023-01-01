rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495829
Gold luxury frame, by Friedrich von Amerling psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold luxury frame, by Friedrich von Amerling psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Premium
ID : 
11495829

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Gold luxury frame, by Friedrich von Amerling psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More