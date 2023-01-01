https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman lungs anatomy, vintage bone illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11496013View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 27.38 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Human lungs anatomy, vintage bone illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More