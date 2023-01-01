Human lungs anatomy, vintage bone illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11496013 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1600 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 27.38 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1600 x 2000 px | 300 dpi