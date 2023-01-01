https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLady in Green Dress, vintage woman illustration by Adelaide Claxton psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11496070View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2658 x 3988 px | 300 dpi | 80.88 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2658 x 3988 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Lady in Green Dress, vintage woman illustration by Adelaide Claxton psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More