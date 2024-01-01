https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBirches in autumn background, aesthetic nature painting by Ferdinand Katona. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11496213View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4046 x 2890 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4046 x 2890 px | 300 dpi | 66.95 MBFree DownloadBirches in autumn background, aesthetic nature painting by Ferdinand Katona. Remixed by rawpixel.More