Ohara Koson's Cat, pet animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11496306 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1293 x 1811 px | 300 dpi | 17.95 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1293 x 1811 px | 300 dpi