rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496315
Carp fish, Japanese animal illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carp fish, Japanese animal illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
11496315

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Carp fish, Japanese animal illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Remixed by rawpixel.

More