https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Universal ring sundial, vintage object designed by Jonathan Sisson, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11496318View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3300 x 2640 pxCompatible with :PNG Universal ring sundial, vintage object designed by Jonathan Sisson, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More