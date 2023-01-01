https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496339Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Carp fish, Japanese animal illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11496339View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 2000 pxCompatible with :PNG Carp fish, Japanese animal illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More