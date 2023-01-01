https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497083Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBasset Hound Dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Pearson Scott Foresman. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11497083View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 56.11 MBBasset Hound Dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Pearson Scott Foresman. Remixed by rawpixel.More