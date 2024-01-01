rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497283
Portrait of Heungseon Daewongun, father of Gojong of Korea, woodblock print.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of Heungseon Daewongun, father of Gojong of Korea, woodblock print.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11497283

View CC0 License

Portrait of Heungseon Daewongun, father of Gojong of Korea, woodblock print.

More