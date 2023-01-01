Hand holding play cards, vintage gambling illustration by George S. Harris & Sons psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11497354 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1825 x 2280 px | 300 dpi | 31.75 MB Small JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1825 x 2280 px | 300 dpi