https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497355Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand holding play cards, vintage gambling illustration by George S. Harris & Sons. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11497355View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1825 x 2280 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1825 x 2280 px | 300 dpi | 23.85 MBHand holding play cards, vintage gambling illustration by George S. Harris & Sons. Remixed by rawpixel.More