https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower vase still life, vintage illustration by Roger Fry. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11497539View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2290 x 2863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2290 x 2863 px | 300 dpi | 37.55 MBFlower vase still life, vintage illustration by Roger Fry. Remixed by rawpixel.More