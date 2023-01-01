https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497592Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese woman in a garden, silk embroidery, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11497592View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3917 x 3917 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese woman in a garden, silk embroidery, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More