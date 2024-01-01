rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499429
The death of Viriato, chief of the Lusitanians, La muerte de Viriato, jefe de los lusitanos (1807) oil painting by José de Madrazo y Agudo.
The death of Viriato, chief of the Lusitanians, La muerte de Viriato, jefe de los lusitanos (1807) oil painting by José de Madrazo y Agudo.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
11499429

View CC0 License

