The Russian crown illustration shows a crown in the shape of a human skull against a background of blood dripping into the title area at the bottom (1905) by Carl Hassmann.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499458

View CC0 License

