The kiss of Judas Iscariot from the Heures de Charles d'Angoulême (1503-1508) coloured engraving by Israel von Meckenem.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499477

View CC0 License

The kiss of Judas Iscariot from the Heures de Charles d'Angoulême (1503-1508) coloured engraving by Israel von Meckenem.

