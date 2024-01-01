rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499487
Saint Martin of Tours cutting his cloak in two, miniature from the Grandes Heures of Anne of Brittany (1503-1508) by Jean…
Saint Martin of Tours cutting his cloak in two, miniature from the Grandes Heures of Anne of Brittany (1503-1508) by Jean Bourdichon.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499487

View CC0 License

