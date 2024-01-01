https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499489Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Virgin of the angels (1881) neoclassical oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11499489View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2395 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3508 x 5126 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Virgin of the angels (1881) neoclassical oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau.More