rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499495
Adoration of the Magi (1423) watercolor painting by Gentile da fabriano.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Adoration of the Magi (1423) watercolor painting by Gentile da fabriano.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499495

View CC0 License

Adoration of the Magi (1423) watercolor painting by Gentile da fabriano.

More