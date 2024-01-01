rawpixel
Folio from Shah Tahmasp's Shahnameh: Gushtasp proves his archery before Caesar (1525-1530) watercolor by Abd al-'Aziz.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499501

View CC0 License

