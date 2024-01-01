rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499508
Still-Life with a Skull, vanitas painting (1671) by Philippe de Champaigne.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499508

View CC0 License

