https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499531
The Payment of the Tithes (The Country Lawyer) (1626) oil painting by Pieter Breughel the Younger.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499531

View CC0 License

