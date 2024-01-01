rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499549
Study of the Giraffe Given to Charles X by the Viceroy of Egypt (1827) watercolor by Nicolas H&uuml;et, the Younger.
Study of the Giraffe Given to Charles X by the Viceroy of Egypt (1827) watercolor by Nicolas Hüet, the Younger.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499549

View CC0 License

