Die erste Giraffe im Sch&ouml;nbrunner Tiergarten, the first giraffes in the Sch&ouml;nbrunn Zoo watercolor by Eduard Gurk.
Die erste Giraffe im Schönbrunner Tiergarten, the first giraffes in the Schönbrunn Zoo watercolor by Eduard Gurk.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

11499551

