https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499563
The Courtyard of the Orphanage in Amsterdam: Free Period in the Amsterdam Orphanage (1881-1882) impressionism oil painting…
The Courtyard of the Orphanage in Amsterdam: Free Period in the Amsterdam Orphanage (1881-1882) impressionism oil painting by Max Liebermann.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499563

View CC0 License

