https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499564
Still life with fruit basket (1827) painting by Gottfried Wilhelm Voelcker.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499564

View CC0 License

