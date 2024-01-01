rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499580
The Payment of the Tithes (The tax-collector), also known as Village Lawyer (1617-1622) renaissanceoil painting by Pieter Breughel the Younger.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11499580

View CC0 License

