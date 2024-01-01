https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499582Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPage 288r: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Revelation 6:1-8 (1530-1532) by Matthias Gerung.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11499582View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1063 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3346 x 2965 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPage 288r: The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Revelation 6:1-8 (1530-1532) by Matthias Gerung.More