https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint George and the Dragon from the Heures de Charles d'Angoulême (1503-1508) coloured engraving by Israël von Meckenem.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11499591View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2627 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4058 x 5406 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSaint George and the Dragon from the Heures de Charles d'Angoulême (1503-1508) coloured engraving by Israël von Meckenem.More