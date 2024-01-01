rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
PNG illustration from The Nursery "Alice" "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1890) transparent background by John Tennie.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11509772

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

