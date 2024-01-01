https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlice's adventures in Wonderland (1907) by Bessis Pease Gutmann. Original from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11509792View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 773 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2254 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2495 x 3875 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAlice's adventures in Wonderland (1907) by Bessis Pease Gutmann. Original from the Library of Congress.More