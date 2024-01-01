rawpixel
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland: There was a dispute going on between the executioner, the King, and the Queen (1907)…
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland: There was a dispute going on between the executioner, the King, and the Queen (1907) illustrated by Charles Robinson.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

