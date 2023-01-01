https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510840Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Aeroplane in hand, vintage illustration by Reginald Mount, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11510840View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 2530 x 2023 pxCompatible with :PNG Aeroplane in hand, vintage illustration by Reginald Mount, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More