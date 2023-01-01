https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511634Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMount Fuji landscape border psd, vintage Japanese illustration by Hiroshige Andō. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11511634View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 151.35 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mount Fuji landscape border psd, vintage Japanese illustration by Hiroshige Andō. Remixed by rawpixel.More