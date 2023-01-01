https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStanding dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Sydenham Teast Edwards psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 11511748View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2400 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 35.44 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Standing dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Sydenham Teast Edwards psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More