https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511766Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapan's railway train png border, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11511766View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2670 x 1780 pxCompatible with :Japan's railway train png border, vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More