https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511767Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapan's railway train border psd, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11511767View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2670 x 1780 px | 300 dpi | 46.6 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2670 x 1780 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japan's railway train border psd, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More