https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Flower vase, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 11512699View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2588 x 4600 pxCompatible with :PNG Flower vase, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More