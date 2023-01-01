https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512724Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian reading table, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11512724View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1600 x 1142 px | 300 dpi | 13.05 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1600 x 1142 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian reading table, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More