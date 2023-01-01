Victorian reading table, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11512724 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1600 x 1142 px | 300 dpi | 13.05 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1600 x 1142 px | 300 dpi