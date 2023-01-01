rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512728
PNG Woman with baby, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Woman with baby, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
11512728

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Woman with baby, vintage illustration by Joseph H. Davis, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More